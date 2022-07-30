Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Wins India Its First Medal
Commonwealth Games 2022: The 21-year-old from Sangli bags silver in the 55kg final with a total lift of 248kg.
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won India its first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by grabbing silver in the men's 55kg final in Birmingham, the UK, on Saturday, 30 July.
Despite risking an injury, Sargar put up a brilliant show and lifted a total of 248kg in the snatch and clean and jerk categories, to emerge second out of 11 competitors.
Malaysia's Bin Kasdan Mohamad Aniq clinched the gold with a 249kg lift, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Yodage (225kg) came third, behind Sargar.
Each lifter has two categories to compete from in a weight section – snatch and clean and jerk. Three efforts each are given for every lifter in both the categories.
The maximum weight lifted by a weightlifter out of their three attempts in both these categories is then added to obtain the final score. The lifter who lifts the maximum weight (final score) finally emerges as the winner.
Sargar first took the lead in the 55kg section by finishing on top of the snatch category with a big 113kg lift in his third attempt.
The weightlifter from Sangli seemed to go from strength to strength as he started with a 107kg lift in his first attempt, followed by a 111kg lift in his second attempt, and a massive 113kg lift in his third and final attempt, to emerge at the top in the snatch category.
The 21-year-old then continued with a clean lift in his first attempt in the clean and jerk round. He locked in 135kg and had no issues in completing his lift – giving himself a healthy lead in the category. However, Sargar risked a serious injury while trying to lift 139kg in his second attempt, eventually dislocating his shoulder.
The pain was too far to bear for the Indian weightlifter who had to cut short his final clean and jerk attempt, settling for a silver, and handing India its first medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
