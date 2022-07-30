Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Wins India Its First Medal

Each lifter has two categories to compete from in a weight section – snatch and clean and jerk. Three efforts each are given for every lifter in both the categories.

The maximum weight lifted by a weightlifter out of their three attempts in both these categories is then added to obtain the final score. The lifter who lifts the maximum weight (final score) finally emerges as the winner.

Sargar first took the lead in the 55kg section by finishing on top of the snatch category with a big 113kg lift in his third attempt.

The weightlifter from Sangli seemed to go from strength to strength as he started with a 107kg lift in his first attempt, followed by a 111kg lift in his second attempt, and a massive 113kg lift in his third and final attempt, to emerge at the top in the snatch category.