CWG 2022, India's Day 7 Wrap: Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Men's Team in Hockey S/F

Silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar with gold medallist Laquan Nairn of Bahamas after the Men's Long Jump Final at the 2022 CWG.
(Photo: PTI)
India won a gold and a silver on Thursday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with powerlifter Sudhir emerging on top of the field in the men's heavyweight category.
The athletics contingent too added a second medal to its tally with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver medal at the Alexander Stadium.
As many as four boxers also won their quarter-final bouts and have now also assured themselves of a medal while the men's hockey team defeated Wales to enter the semi-final as well.
Here's a wrap of all of India's big results from Day 7 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Murali Sreeshankar clinched a silver in men's long jump event to give India a second medal in athletics at the Commonwealth Games, on Thursday.
The 23-year-old national record holder soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas who also had a best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar.
Under rules, if two jumpers are tied on same distance, the one who has a better second best effort will be ranked ahead. Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze.
The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m.
Hima Das topped Heat 1 in Women's 200m in 23.42 seconds and qualified for the semifinals. Overall, Hima was placed eighth in the list of 24 players to make it to the semis, topped by Nigeria's Favour Ofili in 22.71 while Jamaica's sprint legend Elaine Thompson-Herah, a five-time Olympic medallist in 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay since Rio 2016, qualified for the semis in 22.80.
In the women's hammer throw event, India's Manju Bala advanced to the final while compatriot Sarita Singh failed to make the cut. The 33-year-old Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt. Sarita finished 13th with her best throw of 57.48m.
India's Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event late on Thursday.
Sudhir, an Asian Para Games bronze medallist, lifted 208kg in his first attempt before increasing it to 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points and break the Games record.
The 27-year-old Sudhir, who has an impairment due to the effects of polio, thus opened India's para sports medal account in the ongoing CWG.
Ace Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals of their respective singles events while young Aakarshi Kashyap also continued onto the next round.
Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu routed Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 21-4, 21-11 in the women's singles first round while Srikanth outclassed Daniel Wanagaliya of Uganda 21-9, 21-9.
Later in the day, Sen joined the senior duo, beating 45-year-old Vernon Smeed of St Helena 21-1, 21-6 and Kashyap defeated Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahza.
However, it was curtains for Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy, who suffered a 18-21, 16-21 loss to world number 47 Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh in the opening round of mixed doubles competition.
Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semifinals.
Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th minutes) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh struck a field goal in the 49th minute for India.
Wales' lone goal was scored by drag-flicker Gareth Furlong in the 55th minute from a set piece.
India's Amit Panghal, left, and Scotland's Lennon Mulligan in the Men's Fly (48-51kg) quarterfinal at the 2022 CWG.
Amit Panghal, Jasmine, Sagar Ahlawat and Rohit Tokas continued India's medal rush in boxing, entering the semifinals to assure India of four more medals.
Former world No 1 Amit, who lost the gold medal match at Gold Coast 2018, beat young Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in the flyweight 51kg boxing event. In the women's 60kg lightweight division, Jaismine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split decision to enter the final four.
Later in the day, Rohit Tokas, who turned 29 on August 1, notched up a dominating 5-0 win over Xavier Mata'afa-Ikinofo of Niue.
22-year-old Ahlawat won his +91kg super heavyweight category bout 5-0 against Seychelles' Keddy Evans Agnes.
On Wednesday, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohd Hussamudin (57kg) also reached the semifinal stage to be assured of medals in their respective categories.
Birmingham: India's Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in action at the 2022 CWG.
Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Reeth Rishya entered the women's singles pre-quarterfinals with contrasting wins.
While Sreeja beat Malaysia's Karen Lyne 12-10, 12-10, 4-11, 11-8, 11-8, Manika notched up a clinical 3-0 win over Canada's Fu Ching Nam and Reeth defeated England's Charlotte Bardsley 4-1 in the round of 32.
Her teammate Reeth also outwitted Charlotte 11-8 10-12 11-6 12-10 11-3 in another round of 32 contest.
The Indian mixed pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison, however, went down to the Malaysian pair of Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin 6-11 10-12 13-11 11-8, 8-11 in a round of 64 match.
