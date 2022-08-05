CWG 2022, India's Day 7 Wrap: Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Men's Team in Hockey S/F

India won a gold and a silver on Thursday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with powerlifter Sudhir emerging on top of the field in the men's heavyweight category.

The athletics contingent too added a second medal to its tally with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver medal at the Alexander Stadium.

As many as four boxers also won their quarter-final bouts and have now also assured themselves of a medal while the men's hockey team defeated Wales to enter the semi-final as well.

Here's a wrap of all of India's big results from Day 7 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.