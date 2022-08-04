CWG 2022: Harmanpreet Stars as India beat Wales 4-1, Enter Men's Hockey Semis

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed a hat-trick as the Indian men's hockey team beat Wales 4-1 in its final Pool B match to qualify for the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Harmanpreet (19th, 20th, 40th minutes) converted two penalty corners and scored one from the spot while Gurjant Singh struck a field goal in the 49th minute for India.

Wales' lone goal was scored by drag-flicker Gareth Furlong in the 55th minute from a set piece.