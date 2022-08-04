CWG 2022: Amit, Jasmine Enter Semis, Assure India of Five Medals in Boxing

Amit Panghal and Jasmine won their respective bouts to take India's medal count in boxing to five at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday.

Panghal ensured a fourth medal from the boxing ring after winning his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan.

Later in the day, Jasmine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a 4-1 split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final.