India at CWG, Day 10 Wrap: 15 Medals, a Hockey Podium and Cricket Defeat to Aust

It was Super Sunday for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a haul of 15 medals, including 5 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals.

40-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal continued his age-defying run in Birmingham, winning a gold in the table tennis mixed doubles event and a bronze in the men's doubles. He is not done though, on Monday, he will fight for yet another gold, in the men's singles final.

The women's hockey team went the shootout route once again, but this time emerged victorious as they won the bronze medal, even as the women's cricket team lost the gold medal match to Australia by 9 runs.

There was a historic 1-2 in men's triple jump in athletics even as three boxers bagged gold medals on the last day of their competition.

Here's a wrap of all of India's big results from Sunday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.