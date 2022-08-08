India at CWG, Day 10 Wrap: 15 Medals, a Hockey Podium and Cricket Defeat to Aust

A wrap of all of India's big results from Day 10 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(Photo: PTI)
It was Super Sunday for India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a haul of 15 medals, including 5 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals.
40-year-old Achanta Sharath Kamal continued his age-defying run in Birmingham, winning a gold in the table tennis mixed doubles event and a bronze in the men's doubles. He is not done though, on Monday, he will fight for yet another gold, in the men's singles final.
The women's hockey team went the shootout route once again, but this time emerged victorious as they won the bronze medal, even as the women's cricket team lost the gold medal match to Australia by 9 runs.
There was a historic 1-2 in men's triple jump in athletics even as three boxers bagged gold medals on the last day of their competition.
Here's a wrap of all of India's big results from Sunday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The Indian women's hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in a shootout to win the bronze medal, the team's first at the CWG in 16 years.
India were leading the match 1-0 till they conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter. Olivia Merry equalised and the match went into a shootout.
India captain and goalkeeper Savita then showed her class, pulling off three spectacular saves to set off big celebrations in the camp.
India's track-and-field contingent picked up their biggest single day medal haul on Sunday with Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani finishing on the podium.
Eldhose Paul led India's historic 1-2 finish in men's triple jump as he bagged the gold and Abdulla Aboobacker won the silver. Paul produced his best effort of 17.03m in his third attempt while Aboobacker was not much behind as he finished at 17.02m, which he managed in his fifth attempt. Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.
Sandeep Kumar won a bronze in the men's 10,000m racewalk event with a personal best time of 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia.
The experienced Annu Rani also scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, with a best effort of 60m in her fourth attempt.
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Akula Sreeja with their gold medals during Mixed Doubles Table Tennis medal ceremony at the 2022 CWG.
40-year-old Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age to once again impress all, on the penultimate day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
He was in action in three events on Sunday and lost the men's doubles final, alongside G Sathiyan, to Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford of England. The Indian pair finished with a silver for the second successive edition after losing 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11.
Following that match, Sharath Kamal then once again played Paul Drinkhall, but in the men's singles semi-final, and this time he came out on top. Kamal won 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8 to reach his second CWG final.
And then just hours later, Sharath Kamal paired up with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal. The pair beat Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.
Birmingham: Indian women's cricket team players pose for photographs with their silver medals at the 2022 CWG.
The Indian women's cricket team once again succumbed to the big stage fright as they suffered a nine-run defeat against the mighty Australia in the gold medal match.
Beth Mooney (61 off 41) made a stroke-filled half century as Australia managed to score 161/8 despite a spirited fielding effort from India.
India's chase was cruising at one point with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scoring a half century. They were 112/2 after 14 overs and needed needed 50 off the last six when things began to spiral. Jemimah Rodrigues was clean bowled on the third ball of the 15th over, following which Vastrakar and Kaur lost their wickets in the 16th. Eventually, India lost five wickets for 13 runs and were defeated in the final by 9 runs.
India's Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Kartik pose with their bronze medals at the 202 CWG.
Ending India's campaign in squash, the mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal against Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley.
The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals, but won Sunday's bronze medal match with a 11-8, 11-4 scoreline.
This is Ghosal's second medal at the Games, having won India's first ever singles medal, a bronze, earlier in the week.
Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won their gold medal bouts while Sagar was defeated and will return with a silver as India had yet another successful day in the boxing arena.
Nikhat, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance. Panghal, on the other hand, avenged his 2018 Commonwealth Games final loss against Kiaran MacDonald by clinching the title with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the favourite.
Nitu upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict while Sagar Ahlawat lost by a unanimous 0-5 verdict against England's Delicious Orie in the men's over 92kg (super heavy weight) category.
The India boxers ended their CWG campaign with seven medals - three gold, one silver and three bronze, two less than the previous edition.
World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and young women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in the badminton competition of the Commonwealth Games.
India are also assured of three more medals with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and debutant Lakshya Sen both progressing to the gold medal match in their categories. Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also beat Malaysia's Chen Peng Soon and Tian Kian Men 21-6, 21-15 to reach the men's doubles final.
