CWG 2022: Historic Gold and Silver for India in Triple Jump at Birmingham
India also won bronze medals through Sandeep Kumar (men's 10,000m race walk) and Annu Rani (women's javelin throw).
It was a dominant show by Indian jumpers Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker as they bagged a historic gold and silver respectively in the men’s triple jump final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes.
Mohinder Singh Gill had won a bronze and a silver in 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh had finished third in 2010 and 2014 editions.
It was a toe-to-toe battle between the two Kerala jumpers, with the 25-year-old Eldhose eventually emerging on top following an impressive 17.03m jump in his third attempt to walk away with the gold.
Aboobacker finished close behind with a 17.02m leap in his fifth attempt to take the silver medal.
If it was not for Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief (16.92m), three Indians would have finished on the podium as Praveen Chithravel emerged fourth with a jump of 16.89m.
Bronze for Sandeep Kumar, Annu Rani
Meanwhile, India’s Sandeep Kumar clocked a personal best time of 38:49.21s to win bronze in the men’s 10,000m race walk final.
Canada’s Evan Dunfee, who set a new Games record and a personal best of 38:36.37s finished first while Australian Declan Tingay grabbed silver after clocking a personal best of 38:42.33s.
Another Indian, Amit, however, finished a disappointing ninth (43:04.97s) out of an overall ten competitors.
India received another bronze medal in track and field on Sunday as Annu Rani finished third in the women's javelin throw final with a 60.00m effort. Two Australians - Kelsey-Lee Barber (64.43m) and Mackenzie Little with a personal best of 64.27m won the gold and silver medal respectively.
