Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CWG 2022: Indian Women Beat NZ 2-1 in Penalty Shoot-Out to Win Bronze in Hockey

CWG 2022: Indian Women Beat NZ 2-1 in Penalty Shoot-Out to Win Bronze in Hockey

Goalkeeper and skipper Savita Punia led from the front for India during the penalty shoot-out.
Siddharth Suresh
Hockey
Published:

Indian (white jersey) and New Zealand (black jersey) players in action in the women's bronze medal hockey match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday. 

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian (white jersey) and New Zealand (black jersey) players in action in the women's bronze medal hockey match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.&nbsp;</p></div>

Captain Savita Punia led from the as the Indian women's hockey team beat New Zealand 2-1 in a penalty shoot-out to win bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

Midfielder Salima Tete (30th) opened the account for India but New Zealand equalised through a penatly corner from Olivia Merry (60th) with just seconds left for the end of regulation time.

Also ReadCWG 2022 Live, Day 10: Bronze in Women's Hockey, Nitu & Amit Win Boxing Gold

With the scores level at 1-1, the game progressed to a penatly shoot-out and India emerged the better of the two, thanks to some superb goalkeeping from skipper Savita Punia.

For the Kiwis, only Megan Hull managed to score while for India Savita and Navneet Kaur found the back of the net.

The Indian women have now made amends for their dissapointing displays at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where they had lost to England in the bronze medal match. They have also bettered their performance from the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where they finished fourth, losing 6-0 to England.

Also ReadCWG 2022: 1-1 After Regulation Time, India Lose Women's Hockey S/F in Shoot-Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT