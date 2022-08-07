ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas Strike Gold in Birmingham

Panghal bettered his silver from CWG 2018 as he out-punched England's Kiaran MacDonald in the men's flyweight.

PTI
Boxing
Indian boxers Nitu Ghanghas won the women's 48kg Commonwealth Games title before Amit Panghal (men's 51kg) joined her on the top of the podium on Sunday.

Panghal bettered his silver from the last edition as he out-punched European Championship silver medallist England's Kiaran MacDonald by a 5-0 verdict in the men's flyweight.

Nitu, on the other hand, upstaged 2019 world championships bronze medallist Demie-Jade Resztan of England by a 5-0 unanimous verdict.

Despite the height disadvantage, Asian Games gold medallist Panghal was the far better pugilist among the two.

But MacDonald upped the ante in the final round despite managing a nasty cut.

The first Indian boxer to take the ring, the 21-year-old Nitu, competing in her first CWG, looked completely in control throughout the nine minutes, giving the home boxer no chance.

The Southpaw continued to dazzle in the ring as she threw sharp, accurate combination of punches and controlled the pace of the contest.

