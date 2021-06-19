WTC Final: Rohit-Gill Get India Up And Running

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson stand with ICC Test Mace before the WTC Final.
New Zealand opt for a review after Colin de Grandhomme raps Rohit Sharma on the pad but there’s a heft of wood on that one. The Kiwis have burned their first review.
Shubman Gill’s ploy to shimmy down the track and meet the ball early has backfired as he cops a nasty blow on the helmet. The physios are out on the pitch and have cleared the youngster to continue following the mandatory concussion protocols.
In other news, relatively pleasant, India have zoomed past 50 for no loss.
India clearly the happier camp going into the first drinks break. It has been an excellent start with their openers having survived the first hour without any hint of alarm.
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have looked rock-solid so far against the new ball, barring a few anxious moments. Soft hands in defence and judgement outside the off-stump have been the shields in front of pace spearheads Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who’ve not been at their disciplined best.
Jamieson was welcomed into the attack by a beautiful straight drive from Gill while Rohit has helped himself to three crisp boundaries as well. The runs have begun to flow.
After the first day of the World Test championship final was washed out on Day 1, India and New Zealand have been welcomed for the second day with overcast conditions.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first in Southampton. NZ have decided to stick to an all pace attack with four out and out seamers with Colin de Grandhomme as the all-rounder. This is also BJ Watling’s last game for New Zealand as well.
This is Virat Kohli’s sixth consecutive toss lost in England in Test cricket. Kohli said that India would have bowled first as well going by the conditions.
India have opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and are also wearing black armbands to honour the demise of Milkha Singh.
On the eve of the match, Virat Kohli announced his playing XI electing to play both his spinners - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami complete the bowling attack, with not much surprises in the batting department.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 6 and has been picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha while Rohit Sharma will open with Shubman Gill.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ishant Sharma.
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
The weather is among the biggest worries for both sides, fans and the ICC as there is rain expected on all the days, including the reserve day after the fifth day.
Last month, the ICC had released the ‘Conditions of Play’ manual for the WTC final and in it, reminded of the provision of a sixth ‘Reserve Day’.
The ICC’s press release also mentioned, ‘The Reserve Day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario’.
On how the Reserve Day is to be utilised, the manual says, ‘If no result is achieved on the 5th day, then the Reserve Day shall consist of Lost Playing Time less any time utilised in accordance with paragraphs 5 or 6, capped at a maximum of 330 minutes, plus the Actual Last Hour.’
In case the match still ends in a draw or a tie, both teams will be crowned as joint winners.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 19 Jun 2021,02:36 PM IST