Indian XI For WTC Final: Both Jadeja & Ashwin to Play, No Siraj

The Indian cricket team have announced their playing XI for the World Test Championship final and Virat Kohli has chosen to go with five bowlers, including two spinners.
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin both will play the big match with the pacers’ slots taken by Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami.
Rohit Sharma will open with Shubman Gill with Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handling the batting duties along with Rishabh Pant who has been picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha.
India go into the match that started on Friday, 18 June, having played no cricket for over a month while the Kiwis beat England 1-0 in a two-Test series this June. The two teams had last faced off in this format last year when New Zealand had beaten India 2-0 at their home.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 17 Jun 2021,07:34 PM IST