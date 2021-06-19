WTC Final Toss: NZ Elect to Bowl, India Unchanged

New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the ICC World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.



While India had announced their playing XI on the eve of the summit clash and haven’t tinkered with it despite the washout, New Zealand have gone in with four frontline seamers and drafted in Colin de Grandhomme as the fifth bowling option.



To compensate for the lost time, the afternoon and evening sessions will be stretched by 15 minutes everyday.