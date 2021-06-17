WTC Final: Is Cheteshwar Pujara’s Form a Concern for India?

While most of the Indian Test team do not have the best of memories of playing at the Rose Bowl, Cheteshwar Pujara has some very good memories the last time he was there. In 2018, when the rest of the team struggled, he scored his first century in England, and never really looked back in Tests overseas.

His next tour would be that of Australia in 2018-19, when he scored three centuries, and shook a leg as India won a historic away series.