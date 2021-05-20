Have a Fair Idea of New Zealand Bowling Attack: Cheteshwar Pujara

India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said that New Zealand bowling attack won't present a challenge for India batsmen in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton since the match will be played on neutral venue and the Indians have a fair idea of the opposition attack.

The WTC final is scheduled to take place on June 18-22.

"Their bowling attack is very well-balanced. We have faced their bowlers before and have a fair idea of how they operate, the angles they use and we will be prepared," said the No. 3 batsman while speaking to the Times of India.