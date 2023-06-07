India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final details
(Photo: The Quint)
India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final live streaming: Team India is all set to take the ICC trophy home after their face-off against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The WTC finals between India and Australia are scheduled for today, Wednesday, 7 June at The Oval. As per the reports and a video shared by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, the pitch is predicted to assist the seamers.
India has been consistent over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but could not get their hands on the trophy.
The last major ICC trophy was won by India in 2013 in England. Since then, the side has lost three finals and four semifinals. It made an exit at the preliminary stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details and squads of the WTC finals 2023.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat.
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris.
When is India vs Australia WTC final 2021-23 scheduled for?
India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 is scheduled to be played from 7 to 11 June 2023.
Where will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 be played?
India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be played at The Oval in London.
At what time will India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 begin?
India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will begin at 03:00 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 02:30 PM.
Where can we watch India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 live on TV?
India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.
Where can we watch India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 live online?
India vs Australia WTC Final 2021-23 will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.
