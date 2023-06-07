India vs Australia WTC Final 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live

India vs Australia, WTC 2023 Final live streaming: Team India is all set to take the ICC trophy home after their face-off against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals. The WTC finals between India and Australia are scheduled for today, Wednesday, 7 June at The Oval. As per the reports and a video shared by Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, the pitch is predicted to assist the seamers.

India has been consistent over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but could not get their hands on the trophy.

The last major ICC trophy was won by India in 2013 in England. Since then, the side has lost three finals and four semifinals. It made an exit at the preliminary stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Let's have a look at the live-streaming details and squads of the WTC finals 2023.