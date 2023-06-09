WTC Final 2023: Despite Losing Four Wickets, Australia Lead by 296 Runs

Marnus Labuschagne overcame a fiery examination and uncharacteristic start to be 41 not out as Australia increased their lead to 296, finishing day three's play at 123/4 in 44 overs in the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, here on Friday, 9 June.

It was an interesting day where India made a spirited fight back, thanks to a splendid 109-run partnership between Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) helping the side avoid follow-on. But Australia are still in a strong position as they bowled out India for 296 in the first innings, gaining a vital 173-run lead.