WPL Points Table 2024: Leading Teams After Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 second season is being held from 23 February to 17 March. All the matches in the league are taking place as per schedule and the players are giving their best. The WPL Points Table 2024 is changed after the latest match and the points for all the teams are also updated. According to the latest official details on the schedule, the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match was conducted today, Friday, 8 March.

Now, the DC vs UPW WPL 2024 match is over and the updated points are out. It is important to note that the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match took place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The WPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the match. Interested cricket fans are requested to go through the top teams.