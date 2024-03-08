WPL Points Table 2024: Leading Teams After Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WPL Points Table 2024: Leading Teams After Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Match

WPL 2024 Points Table: Know the top teams leading the table after DC vs UPW match on Friday.
Raajwrita Dutta
Cricket
Published:

Take a look at the updated WPL 2024 points table after the latest match.

(Photo: The Quint)

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 second season is being held from 23 February to 17 March. All the matches in the league are taking place as per schedule and the players are giving their best. The WPL Points Table 2024 is changed after the latest match and the points for all the teams are also updated. According to the latest official details on the schedule, the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match was conducted today, Friday, 8 March.

Now, the DC vs UPW WPL 2024 match is over and the updated points are out. It is important to note that the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match took place at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi. The WPL Points Table 2024 is updated after the match. Interested cricket fans are requested to go through the top teams.

The top teams on the points table will qualify for the finals. All five teams are giving their best in the second season of the league because they want to reach the finals.

The teams that are participating in the WPL are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz. They are fighting it out for the WPL 2024 second season trophy.

WPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams

After the DC vs UPW Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Friday, UP Warriorz won against Delhi Capitals by 1 run. Now, the top teams on the points table after the last match are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Let's take a look at the WPL 2024 points table after the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz match on Friday, 8 March 2024:

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Delhi Capitals6428
Mumbai Indians6428
Royal Challengers Bangalore6336
U.P. Warriorz7346
Gujarat Giants5142
