Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders WPL 2024: Top Players’ Names After UPW vs MI Here

WPL 2024 Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders are updated here after the UPW vs MI match.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 second season is being held from 23 February to 17 March. The five teams that are facing each other in the ongoing tournament are Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Gujarat Giants (GG), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The orange cap and purple cap holders list in WPL 2024 is mentioned here, after every match for interested cricket fans in the country. Keep track of the latest details about the tournament.
As per the official details, the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match took place today, Thursday, 7 March. The match began at 7:30 pm IST at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. According to the details available after the match, Mumbai Indians won against UP Warriorz. Know the orange cap and purple cap holders in WPL after the latest match.
Here is everything you must note about the orange cap holders and the purple cap holders in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024. Read till the end to know the latest names on the list.
The Orange Cap award in the WPL is reserved for the players who can achieve the most number of runs in a particular season. The top holders keep changing after every match.
The updated list of the Orange Cap holders in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is stated below:
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 243 runs (6 matches).
Meg Lanning (DC) - 201 runs (5 matches).
Amelia Kerr (MI) - 174 runs (6 matches).
Grace Harris (UPW) - 173 runs (6 matches).
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 168 runs (6 matches).
The Purple Cap award in the WPL is for the players who can take the maximum number of wickets in a particular season.
Let's go through the updated list of the Purple Cap holders in the WPL 2024 here:
Jess Jonassen (DC) - 9 wickets (3 matches).
Radha Yadav (DC) - 8 wickets (5 matches).
Marizanne Kapp (DC) - 8 wickets (4 matches).
Sophie Ecclestone (UPW) - 7 wickets (6 matches).
Sophie Molineux (RCB) - 7 wickets (6 matches).
