WPL Points Table 2024: Delhi Capitals at Top With 4 Points; All Team Standings

WPL Points Table 2024: UP Warriorz at spot 3 after today's win; Check standings of all teams.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Season 2 of Women's Premier League kicked off from 23 February 2024 with an opening match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, and will end on 17 March at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi Capitals is currently leading the WPL 2024 Points Table with 4 points. They have won 2 and lost 1 matches out of all the 3 games played so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore is at second position with 4 points, Out of 3 matches played, they won 2 and lost 1.

Like previous season, the format of Women's Premier League 2024 will be same. The topper of WPL points table will clash against  the winner of the eliminator match between the teams in second and third place.

Let us check out the latest and updated WPL Points Table 2024 after UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants match today on Friday, 1 March 2024.

Women's Premier League Points Table

Check out the latest position of all teams of Women's Premier League Season 2 in the WPL points table below.

WPL Points Table 2024

TeamsPlayedWonLostPoints
Delhi Capitals3214
Royal Challengers Bangalore3214
U.P Warriorz4224
Mumbai Indians3214
Gujarat Giants3030
WPL 2024 Start Date

The second season of Women's Premier League started from Friday, 23 February 2024.

WPL 2024 End Date

The final match of second season of Women's Premier League will take place on 17 March 2024.

Topics:  Women's Premier League   WPL   WPL 2024 

