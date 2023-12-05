WPL Auction 2024: 6 Youngsters Who Could Spark Bidding Wars

Ahead of the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini auction, which is scheduled to be held on 9 December in Mumbai, the five franchises – Mumbai Indians , Delhi Capitals , UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants announced the players they have retained and released.

Atotal of 165 players have registered for the WPL auction , with 105 of them being Indians. Of the 61 overseas players, 15 players are from associate nations, highlighting a diverse mix in the list of names.

On that same list are many youngsters with enormous potential, who can spark bidding wars, as franchises look to secure not only their immediate future, but also lay a foundation for the years to come.