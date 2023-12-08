WPL Auction 2024: With Biggest Auction Purse, Here's Who Gujarat Could Target

What do they need heading into the WPL 2024 Auction?

Quality backup Wicketkeeper-batter

This is an area where the Giants struggled last season. Beth Mooney's injury forced them to play Sushma Verma as their primary wicket-keeper. While she performed well in her role behind the wicket, her batting returns were slim. She amassed only 42 runs in her lower middle-order role and that too at a dismal strike-rate of 79.24. So, it's not surprising why they opted to offload her from their squad. Thankfully, Mooney is fit to play this season, but they have to be prepared for the worst. So, they will be targeting a wicket-keeper who is a quality batter now.

Options: Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Uma Chetry

While there are other options available in this category, the Giants will be keen on acquiring at least one of these players.

Amy Jones needs no introduction. The experienced England international is a quality keeper and has amassed 1350 T20I runs at a good strike-rate of 122.28. She is capable of batting anywhere in the top five, which makes her quite versatile.

Bess Heath is another name that will attract some bids in this auction. Although she is yet to make big waves at the international stage, she has shown what she can do with the bat in the WBBL. Batting at No.3, she smashed 51 off just 26 deliveries in the match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes last month.

If they don't get hold of any of these international players, the Giants have to go all guns out for Uma Chetry. The 21-year-old from Assam recently got picked to play for India A and she also smashed two quick-fire 20s at the top of the order against a quality England A bowling unit.