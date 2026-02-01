Exclusive: ‘World Cup Win Had a Huge Impact on WPL’s Growth,’ Says Anjum Chopra

Though the Women’s Premier League is yet to expand with a new franchise, its fourth instalment has brought with it several new developments. For starters, WPL 2026 has witnessed scoring feats rarely seen in the competition so far. There have been eleven 180+ scores already this season, with three matches to spare, whereas the number was only eight in WPL 2025.

There has also been a couple of 'retired outs' — a tactical move we had witnessed in the Indian Premier League previously, but not in the WPL. That aside, fan engagement has also significantly enhanced, despite the ICC Men's T20I World Cup looming large.

Former Indian captain and expert Anjum Chopra believes India's World Cup triumph has had an influential role to play in fuelling the league’s growth. In an exclusive interaction with The Quint, she shares her views on all things WPL 2026.