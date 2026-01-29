Great to See Quinton de Kock Fresh & Happy Before T20 World Cup: Graeme Smith

At 33, Quinton de Kock has rediscovered himself. On the back of a 46-ball 90 and a 35-ball 65 against India in December last year, the South African batter had a sensational campaign at the SA20 2026. In his maiden season for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, de Kock played a crucial role in the franchise’s third title triumph.

Scoring 390 runs in 12 matches, which included four half-centuries, de Kock finished the campaign as the leading run-scorer. Understandably, the South African national team would want de Kock to carry his rich vein of form into the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.