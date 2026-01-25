WPL 2026: ‘We Will See More Retired Outs in Cricket,’ Feels Saba Karim

I think we will see more and more of this. Once you introduce a rule like this, especially in the T20 format, teams and captains will increasingly look to use it because it can be effective. There will always be different schools of thought on when to take that call, how to take it, and whether it is right or wrong, but in the end it comes down to the intent the team wants to show on the field, particularly in terms of scoring runs at a high strike rate. The second important factor is communication with the batter who is out there at that point. As long as the management has taken a call and the player is in sync with that decision, it becomes easier to execute. In T20 cricket, even one ball can make a big difference, and we’ve seen that in the past. So teams will want to use every opportunity available to them, even if it means taking a tough call.