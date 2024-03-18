WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Video Calls Smriti Mandhana After RCB's Title Triumph

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB's victory in WPL 2024.
photo: RCB/Instagram
Former captain of men's team Virat Kohli made a video call to women's team skipper Smriti Mandhana following Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) historic win over Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League, on Sunday.
RCB beat DC by eight wickets to clinch their maiden WPL title at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The franchise shared a photo on X, where Kohli can be seen speaking and congratulating RCB Women captain Smriti Mandhana for her team's maiden WPL title through a video call.
Virat Kohli applauded the RCB women's team after their WPL 2024 victory
Kohli also took his Instagram and lauded the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen'.
Earlier, RCB chased down a target of 114 runs with 8 wickets and three balls in hand to secure the first title in the history of their franchise.
