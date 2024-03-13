WPL 2024: Radha Yadav – The Kandivali Girl, Dominating the Wicket-Taking Charts

The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw foreigners dominating the wicket-taking charts. Contrastingly, the second season presents a more all-inclusive scenario, featuring an Indian player prominently among the top three. Radha Yadav, the left-arm spinner for Delhi Capitals, stands at the second position with an impressive tally of 10 wickets, trailing only behind Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz, who leads with 11 wickets to her credit.

For the 23-year-old, India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli’s 'aggression videos' serve as a catalyst. “It’s important to stay pumped up. He’s my idol and so, before playing any match, I watch him and the passion he shows on the field. I can also relate to him and so, I follow him,” Radha said in an interview with teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.