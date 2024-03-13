WPL 2024: Radha Yadav – The Kandivali Girl, Dominating the Wicket-Taking Charts

Delhi Capitals' Radha Yadav has 10 wickets her to name and is the second-highest wicket-taker of WPL 2024.
Image: BCCI/Altered by The Quint
The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) saw foreigners dominating the wicket-taking charts. Contrastingly, the second season presents a more all-inclusive scenario, featuring an Indian player prominently among the top three. Radha Yadav, the left-arm spinner for Delhi Capitals, stands at the second position with an impressive tally of 10 wickets, trailing only behind Sophie Ecclestone of UP Warriorz, who leads with 11 wickets to her credit.
For the 23-year-old, India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli’s 'aggression videos' serve as a catalyst. “It’s important to stay pumped up. He’s my idol and so, before playing any match, I watch him and the passion he shows on the field. I can also relate to him and so, I follow him,” Radha said in an interview with teammate Jemimah Rodrigues.
In Delhi’s fourth match against Gujarat Giants, Radha exhibited her mastery once more, clinching a captivating three-fer to steer her team towards another victory. Against UP, in the 15th match of the tournament, Radha nabbed two wickets in the space of three deliveries. She would then pull off John Cena’s iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ celebration.
While exuberance acts as a confidence booster for the young spinner, she recognizes the need for balance. “I try to stay calm, and I am generally very aggressive. Because of the aggression, I used to lose my rhythm at times. So, now I try to be calm with a smiling face,” Radha would say after the game against GG.
Currently, Radha is the highest Indian wicket-taker of the tournament.
Rewinding the clock to 2012, Radha, who has represented India thrice in the T20 World Cup, caught Praful Naik’s attention while playing cricket with a Tennis ball as an 11-year-old right within the confines of her building compound in Mumbai's Kandivali.
Witnessing Radha's exceptional skills both with the bat and the ball, coach Naik was thoroughly impressed. This prompted him to approach Radha's father, Omprakash Yadav, a humble vegetable vendor, seeking permission to coach his talented daughter. Initially hesitant about Radha pursuing cricket as a profession, Omprakash Yadav relented when coach Naik assured him that, at the very least, cricket could potentially secure her a government job.
Radha started playing cricket when she was merely 11 years old.
Radha hailed from a middle-class family, with her father making the journey from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in 1989, in pursuit of a better life. However, reality proved challenging for the family of six, who found themselves residing in a modest 225 sq ft room in Kandivali.
Navigating the constraints of their circumstances, Radha faced an additional challenge as her school lacked a dedicated cricket team. It was at her coach's recommendation that she enrolled in 'Our Lady of Remedy High School.'
Now a fan of Daniel Vettori and Ravindra Jadeja, Radha had started off as a medium pacer, but given her batting abilities, Naik suggested her to switch to spin bowling, allowing her to preserve energy for her batting skills.
Making her mark in her inaugural tournament, Radha played a pivotal role in guiding her school to victory in the inter-school championship. The following year, her outstanding performances earned her a call-up to the Mumbai U19 squad. This journey culminated in 2016, a significant milestone in her burgeoning career.
Radha began her career as a medium-pacer but later switched to a spinner upon her coach's suggestion.
At the age of 15, a pivotal moment arrived in Radha's cricketing journey. Her childhood mentor Naik relocated to Baroda. The dream of donning the national colours was almost fleeting for Radha, but her father made a courageous decision, opting to send her to Baroda where she could continue training at her coach's academy.
Following the necessary paperwork, Radha began her stint playing for Baroda's age-group teams, eventually earning a spot in the state team. The culmination of her efforts came in 2018 when she received her maiden call-up to the Indian national squad.
Now, as the curtain falls on the group stage with the upcoming clash against Beth Mooney's Gujarat Giants on 13 March, Radha would aim to add more wickets to her tally and proudly reclaim the coveted purple cap for this season.
