Veda Krishnamurthy | Sportspersons Can Be Depressed Too, Defy Stigma & Speak Out

2006

With skipper Michael Vaughan failing a fitness test, Marcus Trescothick was asked to lead the English cricket team against India. Except, he had to abruptly return home.

2014

Michael Phelps – the most decorated Olympian of all time – had just won six medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Except, according to his own admission, he ‘did not want to be alive.’

2021

Naomi Osaka had recently secured her fourth Grand Slam triumph, followed by a second-round qualification at the French Open. Except, she decided to withdraw her participation.

What unites Trescothick, Phelps and Osaka?

Besides their athletic prowess, they are among the few sportspersons to have harboured the courage to speak about their bouts with depression, shedding light on an issue often overlooked in sports.