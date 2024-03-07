Priya Mishra – Spinner Who Silenced Doubters by Proving a Girl Can Play Cricket

WPL 2024: The story of Gujarat Giants' prodigious leg-spinner, Priya Mishra.
(Photo: Gujarat Giants/Altered by The Quint)
Priya Mishra, the 19-year-old leg-spin prodigy of Gujarat Giants, might have spent the majority of her formative years in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, but she has her roots in a village in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Now a part of the Gujarat team in the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), Priya was also the leading wicket-taker at the 2023/24 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, picking up 23 wickets in only eight matches.
The teenage wunderkind shed light on her journey during a conversation with The Quint. Here are the excerpts:
How has the experience been with Gujarat Giants so far?
It has been a wonderful experience so far. Everyone is supportive and ready to help. I have seen a lot of new fielding drills here. In bowling practice as well, Nooshin Ma’am is getting us to do new things. This has been a surprise for me, Mujhe pata nahin tha itne saare drills bhi hote hain (I did not know that there are so many drills).
Tell us about your family background, and what led you to the aspirations of becoming a cricketer.
My family is originally from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. My father Sandeep Mishra works as an electrician in Metro Railway. I used to play cricket with boys in my locality as a kid, but I thought this was a men’s game. I had no idea that something called women’s cricket even existed. It was only when I turned 15 that a teacher from my school (Salwan Girls School), called Pooja Chandra, got me into proper cricket coaching. In a year, I got into the Delhi U19 team, and from there I was selected for the U23 team, and so on.
Have you faced any obstacles in your career?
Yes, there have been a lot of obstacles. My family hails from a village, so the neighbours would often ask my family members ‘ladki kaise cricket rahi hain?’ (how’s a girl child playing cricket?). But fortunately, my parents have always supported my choice, they never questioned me.
Tell us about the experience of your first trial with the Delhi team.
When I first went for the Delhi trails as a sixteen-year-old, I got a bit frightened to see so many girls competing for the spots. But I calmed myself by saying ‘mujhe bas apna ball dalna hain, aur kuch nahin dekhna hain’ (I will only bowl my ball and not pay heed to anything else). Fortunately, it went well.
You were not always a leg-spinner – you started as a medium-pacer. What led to the change?
I did start my career as a medium-pacer, but there was demand for a leg-spinner in the team. My coach asked me to try it out and I did it well, so that’s how the switch happened.
With 23 wickets, you were the leading wicket-taker at the 2023/24 Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. Is that something you have always wanted to achieve?
I have never had sights on a benchmark, to be honest. My entire focus during that competition was on bowling well and doing what the team needed me to do. I did not look much into the future either, bas flow-flow mein chaar-chaar wickets milte gaye (I just went with the flow and kept getting four-wicket hauls).
Were you confident of getting a bid in the WPL 2024 auction?
I was returning to our hotel after a practice session when the auction was happening. I did follow it, but to be honest, I was not super-confident to get a bid. All I knew was that I had done my job, and the rest was up to god.
What was the reaction like after you were signed by Gujarat Giants?
It was a very emotional moment. I was with my teammates when I got picked, so they too started celebrating. I was thinking about how happy my family would be. When my mother called after the auction to congratulate me, I asked her ‘Mummy, aap khush ho na?’ (Mother, are you happy?). I could not hold back tears.
Opportunities might be hard to come by in WPL 2024. In such a scenario, what is your target?
My target is that whenever I get the opportunity to play, I want to pick as many wickets as possible and help my team win matches.
You have mentioned about facing obstacles. Did you ever consider quitting cricket altogether?
No, I never thought of quitting cricket. Of course, there have been lows. There have been phases where I was not performing well. But whenever that happened, my parents and my sister would encourage me by saying ‘tu kar legi’ (you can do it). I even got a job offer, but the condition was such that I would have had to quit cricket. I chose cricket over the job.
If you get an opportunity in WPL 2024, which player’s wicket would you like to pick, and why?
My dream is to get the wicket of Ellyse Perry. It is because she is a legend of this era, so who would not want to get the wicket of a legendary cricketer?
How has it been interacting with the team’s mentor, Mithali Raj?
Mithali di has always been my cricketing idol, so it is great to have her in the team. She always imparts confidence. Even when I am not bowling well in the nets, she tells me that I can do the job.
Have you made any plans for when you do get to make your debut?
There are no specific plans for my debut. All I know is that whenever I get the chance, I will not be fazed by who the opposition batter is. I will try to get wickets.
You are an attacking bowler, but it has a drawback – there is a risk of going for runs aplenty when it is not your day. Does that not deter you?
Pitai to kabhi kabhi padhna hi hai, sir (You’re bound to get smacked for runs at times). But I have always bowled with an attacking mindset. If I concede two sixes in two balls, I will not drag my length back on the third ball to prevent another six. Instead, I will go for a wicket-taking ball.
What is your ultimate goal?
I want to win the World Cup for India. Hopefully, if I do well here, more people will notice me.
