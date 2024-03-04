WPL 2024: Mannat Kashyap – A World Cup Winner Who Isn’t Afraid To Teach Lessons

WPL 2024: The story of Mannat Kashyap, the U19 World Cup-winning spinner now playing for Gujarat Titans.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
Mannat Kashyap ‘cupped’ her hands over her face barely a millisecond after hearing two words – run out. She could clearly anticipate, from afar, the question that was headed her way. Her hands, however, did very little to conceal her smile.
A smile that did not emanate pride, but discomfiture.
In December 2022, prior to competing in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the left-arm spinner found herself at the epicenter of controversy. She had attempted to run the non-striker out during India U19’s match against South Africa U19.
On being asked about what sparked the action, Mannat is honest in her reply to The Quint.
Fourteen months later, Mannat is wiser. Now playing for Gujarat Giants at the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL), she pledges not to try that particular mode of dismissal ever again.
Albeit, she now knows ways aplenty of teaching ‘lessons’ to batters.
This is her story.
When not tending to his ice-cream business, Sanjiv Kashyap would spend his days in Patiala glued to his television screen, engrossed in the matches of the Indian cricket team. His affection for the sport rubbed off on his daughter.
Determined to nurture his daughter’s zeal, Sanjiv decided to get her enrolled in a cricket coaching centre, except in his locality, there wasn’t any for girls.
During her initial years at the academy, Mannat was living her best life, revelling in the joy of playing the sport.
The tectonic mindset shift happened when she turned 12. Akin to her admission to the academy, she was influenced by a couple of factors here as well.
Playing a crucial role in India’s march to the final, with 359 runs, was another trailblazer from Punjab – Harmanpreet Kaur. As it turns out, she also played a significant part in Mannat’s career.
At the age of 19, Mannat etched her name in the annals of history. The Indian U19 Women’s team won the 2023 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, becoming the first-ever women’s team from the nation to win a World Cup at any level. Contributing to the team’s cause, efficacious Mannat had picked up 9 wickets.
Reflecting on the achievement, she says:
In the same year she won the U19 World Cup, Mannat was selected to represent the senior squad for a T20I series against England.
The 20-year-old reminisces about the moment:
Albeit not on that series, Mannat eventually made her senior debut in January 2024, in an ODI fixture against Australia. The experience was disgruntling – Mannat conceded 30 runs in three overs before being taken off the attack. India lost the match by 190 runs.
Despite the disappointment, Mannat found solace in her supportive teammates.
Following her exploits at the U19 World Cup, a WPL contract seemed all but inevitable. Yet, Mannat was neither too optimistic, nor too anxious.
So far, Mannat has played a couple of matches – making her debut against UP Warriorz, before getting Jemimah Rodrigues’ prized wicket in the last match against Delhi Capitals.
Having cemented her place in the team, she is raring for a lasting impact.
Your dream WPL wicket?
Grace Harris.
Who is your best friend in Gujarat Giants?
Shabnam Shakil.
Toughest batter you have bowled to?
Phoebe Litchfield.
Favourite ground?
Wankhede Stadium.
Your cricketing inspiration?
My cousin Nupur Kashyap.
If not a cricketer, what would you have been?
Never thought of that, cricket was all I would think about.
A trait you would like to learn from an overseas teammate at Gujarat Giants.
I want to ask Ashleigh Gardner how she always remains calm under difficult situations.
A trait you would like to learn from an Indian teammate at Gujarat Giants.
I want to learn variations and reading a batter's mind from Sneh Rana.
What has been the most challenging moment of your career so far?
Bowling to the Australians on my debut for India.
And the most fulfilling moment?
Lifting the U19 World Cup, undoubtedly.
