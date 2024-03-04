WPL 2024: Mannat Kashyap – A World Cup Winner Who Isn’t Afraid To Teach Lessons

Mannat Kashyap ‘cupped’ her hands over her face barely a millisecond after hearing two words – run out. She could clearly anticipate, from afar, the question that was headed her way. Her hands, however, did very little to conceal her smile.

A smile that did not emanate pride, but discomfiture.

In December 2022, prior to competing in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the left-arm spinner found herself at the epicenter of controversy. She had attempted to run the non-striker out during India U19’s match against South Africa U19.