'Lot of Hard Work Has Gone In This,' Says Smriti After RCB Qualify for Playoffs

After Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) qualified for 2024 WPL playoffs with a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians, captain Smriti Mandhana revealed that getting into the knockouts is the result of lots of thoughts and hard work put in behind the scenes.

RCB had failed to qualify for knockouts in WPL 2023 and in 2024, they managed to get into the business end of the competition. "We couldn't step up and play the cricket we wanted to play (last year). But in, last one year, a lot of thoughts have gone into this. A lot of hard work behind the scenes, not only from my side but all the support staff, and the RCB management. For them to show their faith in all of us was just amazing.