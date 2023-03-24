Need for Speed: South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail, Tracing Her Indian Roots in WPL

WPL 2023: South African speedster of Indian-origin, Shabnim Ismail is proving her class in the Women's Premier League.
(Photo: BCCI/altered by The Quint)
“I always love coming to India. Absolutely love the culture, the people, everyone is so welcoming.”
To misapprehend this quote for a media-trained statement, guided principally by PR prerequisites, will not be too benighted a stance. Indeed, the same quote can be credited to any and every foreign cricketer coming to India, for there is no easier, faster, and more efficient way of winning over the country’s cricket fanatics.
But when Shabnim Ismail, the South African pacer who is currently playing for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), said this during an exclusive conversation with The Quint, she did mean it.
Shabnim Ismail's parents are from India.
‘What do you know about your roots?’ we asked.
Shabnim replied “My parents are from India. All I know is that my dad is from a place called Surat, which is in Gujarat. I am not aware of the finer details, honestly, but I love coming to this country. And now, to be a part of the WPL, I am really happy.”
The Ismails emigrated to the rainbow nation before Shabnim was born, and settled in Cravenby – a suburb of Cape Town. There, she spent her formative years with the ball – not the small ones that she uses now for bowling, but the big ones that she used to kick around.
“I was always into sports, but initially started off by playing soccer with the guys of my locality, in the streets of Cravenby,” she recalls.
Though they had left the nation a while back, India, and its most omnipresent element, cricket, did not part ways with the pacer’s parents. In fact, Shabnim grew up hearing stories about the beautiful game, until she was pursued to be a part of it.
WPL 2023: Shabnim Ismail is currently representing UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League.
South Africa hosted the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in 2003, and the nation found a plethora of nascent sources of inspiration, in the likes of Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusener and Gary Kirsten.
There was, however, very little to inspire the female aspirants – full-time central contracts would arrive only an entire decade later in women’s cricket.
Yet, one could not care less so long the money reaches the account, and not being from an economically blessed family, it could have prompted her to give the game up.
‘Did it?’ we asked.
‘No. Not at all. I always knew that cricket was my passion,” the 34-year-old replied. Albeit, she quickly followed it up with an admission.
Continue she did, and did so extraordinarily. The 'demon,' as she is referred to in the Proteas' circuit, first by making it to the Western Providence team, and then, to the South African senior team.
Explaining her induction to the senior side, Shabnim said “I was representing the South African junior team at the team, we were playing against the South African national team. I could never have imagined playing for the senior side, but after the game, someone told me that there was a surprise waiting for him. I replied ‘what surprise?’ A few hours later, I get the call where I am informed I am being included in the senior team.”
‘What was the reaction in your cricket-crazy family?’
‘My mom was so exciting after hearing the news, I thought I was getting married!’ she replied, her smile depicting the joy that recollection elicited.
Beyond fulfilling her family’s dreams, it was also a major step towards financial security, as she adds “Just to do the thing I loved doing, that is to play cricket, and don’t have anything else to worry about, was a big relief. And throughout my career, this love for cricket has been constant.”
Shabnim’s journey with South Africa has been astounding, exceeding everything that she could have ever imagined. 191 ODI wickets, 123 T20I wickets and three scalps in the longest format is a testament to the influence she has had in the side, over the past 16 years.
Shabnim was a part of the pathbreaking South African team.
“To play in a World Cup final, coming from those streets and starting with backyard cricket, felt special. The highlight of the tournament was that we got to play in front of our fans,” she informs us, reminiscing about what transpired in Cape Town, on 26 February. The result might not have worked out in her team’s favour, but Shabnim is unwilling to lose confidence, as she adds “we will hopefully go all the way in the next T20 World Cup.”
Prior to the final, Shabnim made another record, a personal one. She clocked 80 miles per hour in the semi-final against England, bowling the fastest delivery in women’s international cricket.
Shabnim clocked 80mph in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.
Opening up on her affinity for speed, she informed “it has always been a goal to bowl as fast as I can. I love pace, and I love picking up early wickets. Opening the bowling for my nation is a privilege that I enjoy.”
Bring out the most intimidating batter female cricket has to offer currently, and odds are high that Shabnim will be as unbothered as ever before. What does bother her, though, is obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) – a chronic disorder, wherein excessive thoughts spark repetitive behaviours.
‘Does it intervene in cricket?’
UP Warriorz, who qualified for the WPL eliminator, had a decent league stage run, winning half of their eight matches. Yet, owing to restrictions on the number of foreigners in the playing XI, Shabnim has been provided with all but three opportunities, despite being among the most dreaded pacers in the sport.
Shabnim Ismail has played three matches in WPL 2023 the competition so far.
But professional as ever before, she is determined not to let the frustration of getting dropped affect her rhythm.
“Sitting out is never easy. After coming here directly from the World Cup, I was not picked in the team for the first match, and then was dropped in the third match. This was obviously difficult to grasp. But at the same time, it is also about being a professional and keeping myself ready, irrespective of whether I am selected or not. Just so that I can perform whenever the team wants me to,” she concluded.
