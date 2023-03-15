WPL 2023: Kiran Navgire – Meet the Dhoni Fan Who Bloomed Late, but Bloomed Big

As they settled back in the pavilion, having recently been dismissed, Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath might have thought their time in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) would have an unpropitious initiation. Chasing a target of 170 runs against Gujarat Giants on 5 March, UP Warriorz were reeling at 20/3.

The presumption turned out to be erroneous, owing to the emergence of an unlikely knight in shining armour among the overseas stars – Kiran Navgire. A 43-ball 53, which comprised five boundaries and a couple of gigantic sixes, one over deep midwicket and the other over long-on, was followed by two occurrences – the Warriorz bagged two points, and Kiran bagged all the applauds as she returned to the dressing room.