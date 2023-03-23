Dreams Are Curfew-Proof: Jasia Akhtar, Kashmir’s Sole Representative at WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Jasia Akhtar, Delhi Capitals' 34-year-old batter, is the only player from Jammu & Kashmir in the inaugural Women's Premier League season.
(Photo: Instagram/akhterjasia, altered by The Quint)
In Shopian, a far-flung district in south Kashmir, approximately a two-hour drive from the summer capital, Srinagar, there will be an internet shutdown till 7:30pm this Sunday, 26 March.
This, however, is not directed by an organisation, and neither one that will end up exacerbating the internet shutdown statistics of the state. So, nearly 3.5 lakh inhabitants will be participating in a digital detox workshop of Brobdingnagian proportions? Not that, either.
This, far from all of it, will be self-imposed – an entirely voluntary operation. But why?
“Sab apne apne GB (gigabytes) save karke rakhte hain, taaki match dekh sake. Delhi Capitals ka match miss koi bhi miss nahin karta,” Jasia informs during an exclusive conversation with The Quint, explaining how, on the qui vive of saving enough data for the match, people are giving up on internet usage during DC’s matches.
Jasia has not played a match yet. Reaching this level after tackling myriad impediments, is an achievement nonpareil in itself, and we will talk about her journey, extensively. Beyond that, however, it remains an objective verity that Jasia has not played a match so far, and might not feature in the final.
Jasia Akhtar is representing Delhi Capitals in the WPL.
Yet, she is hopeful, just like everyone in Shopian is. For those who have spent days, months and years in curfews, seen the once-famously-called ‘forest of snow’ turning to a hue that is not white, the only readily available escape was dreaming. They are dreaming now, and continue to do so, irrespective of whether she makes the playing XI.
“South Kashmir, where I come from, has experienced consistent curfews since 2008. I could not step out of my house, and even when I did, there was no ground to play in,” informs Jasia, reminiscing about her childhood in the valley.
Barring 'forest of snow,; Shopian is also referred to as ‘apple town,’ with the fruit being the major source of income in the districts. The seeds of cricket was sown exactly where those of apples were, owing to the scarcity of fields.
Jasia Akhtar explained her formative days in the sport.
“There were no cricket grounds in my locality. No one had seen a leather ball, or a proper cricket bat. We used to carve out bats from logs, use the tennis or plastic balls, whatever was available, and play in the farms once the farmers were done with their day’s work. Girtey they, uthtey they, aur aagey badhte rahein,” the batter says.
Youth brings ebullience, which can help one push limits amid limitations aplenty, as it did for Jasia. Eventually, though, it succumbs to the harsh realisation that maturity brings – that the dreams were a smokescreen. Jasia, for all of her determination, was not an exception, as she decided to quit the sport.
Amid financial struggles and lack of opportunities, Jasia had decided to quit cricket.
“There was this lack of infrastructure and proper pathway on one hand, but to make matters worse, I also had to deal with financial hardships. Travelling to Srinagar from Shopian cost me Rs 150 on a daily basis, my father did not even earn that much in a day. Ek baar aisa laga ki sab kuch waste hi ho gaya hai, tab maine khelna hi chhod diya,” she says.
Firstly – her physical education teacher.
The neighbours were not initially fond of a girl playing cricket.
Secondly, and most importantly – her father, Gull Mohammad Wani.
She explains "Not only did my father help out financially, but also had to deal with our anachronistic societal mindset. Our neighbours used to come and say ‘cricket to ladkiyon ka game hi nahin hai, apni ladki ko padhao aur ghar me bithao.’ My father used to reply ‘Aap hamein mat samjhaiye. Hamari beti hai, humein pata hai.'"
In 2012, Jasia marked her return to the 22 yards. A year later, she left for Punjab, to rub shoulders with the superstars. The valley’s daughter was now representing the nation’s granary, in domestic competitions.
Jasia is unwilling to stop chasing after her dreams.
However, to have realms restricted to domestic cricket for the entirety of a decade, could elicit frustration.
‘Did you ever consider quitting again?’ we asked.
“No, I chose not to give up on my aims. When I left Shopian, I vowed that I will not return to Jammu & Kashmir with unrealised dreams. Not for once did I think about what I am lacking in terms of cricketing equipment. Not for once did I desire to buy branded clothes, as others did,” she replied.
Here again, she credited her father, by mentioning “But more than my determination, my father’s desire has propelled me to this stage. He didn’t receive any education, but I tell him he is one in a million for us.”
The WPL contract will pay her Rs 20 lakh, which certainly is a gargantuan financial boost. But more than that, Jasia wants it to be apprehended as the reward for her decade-long dedication.
Now that she has made the headlines, stepped on the bigger pedestal, and experienced fame, she is aiming to realise a couple of more dreams – one pertaining to her state, and the other being personal.
"The girls in the region had absolutely no future during my childhood,” she says, ‘had’ being the keyword, as she quickly follows with “When they see me playing, they say ‘hum bhi aapki tarah wahan tak pahuchna chahtein hai.’ But we desperately need academies there – there is absolutely nothing."
What about your personal dream?
“It is more my father’s dream than mine. The dream of seeing her daughter in the Indian colour. Despite having nothing, all he ever wanted was for his kids to shine, and earn the society's respect. I pledge not to stop before that happens,” Jasia concludes.
Sixteen years ago, American band Aerosmith enthralled Indians with a riveting rendition of their popular track, ‘Dream On,' performing barely a couple of miles away from the Brabourne Stadium. Gull Mohammad Wani and Jasia Akhtar might not have been in the audience, but they comprehended the message more than anyone else.
