Dreams Are Curfew-Proof: Jasia Akhtar, Kashmir’s Sole Representative at WPL 2023

In Shopian, a far-flung district in south Kashmir, approximately a two-hour drive from the summer capital, Srinagar, there will be an internet shutdown till 7:30pm this Sunday, 26 March.

This, however, is not directed by an organisation, and neither one that will end up exacerbating the internet shutdown statistics of the state. So, nearly 3.5 lakh inhabitants will be participating in a digital detox workshop of Brobdingnagian proportions? Not that, either.

This, far from all of it, will be self-imposed – an entirely voluntary operation. But why?