WPL 2023: Kanika Ahuja Helps RCB Break Duck With 5-Wicket Win Over UP Warriorz

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s streak of five consecutive defeats in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) met its conclusion on 15 March, as they secured a hard-fought five-wicket win over UP Warriorz here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Chasing a target of 136 runs, Bangalore crossed the finish line with a couple of overs to spare.

After being asked to bat first by Smriti Mandhana, UP Warriorz had the worst start that could have plausibly imagined. The decision to entrust Sophie Devine with the responsibility of bowling the first over worked out wonders for RCB, as the Kiwi all-rounder dismissed both openers, Devika Vaidya and Alyssa Healy.