WPL 2023: Dane van Niekerk Unfiltered – One Battle So Stern, One Battle Too Many

WPL 2023: South African cricketer Dane van Niekerk opened up on personal set-backs, dealing with fitness complications and other issues.
“You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closures. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what's meant to stay broken.”
On the face of it – a rudimentary social media post. Simple? Yes. Unambiguous? No.
Beyond masquerading as just another Instagram story, those couple of lines accentuated, in an unprecedentedly unabashed tone, the ceaseless trials and tribulations which have been a part of her life for two years now.
With one simple status, South Africa’s Dane van Niekerk laid bare her decision of not holding on to what was ‘broken’ beyond repair.
Barring the usual ‘thanks for your contribution’ narratives, her retirement should elicit a deeper exploration. Dane is South Africa’s third-highest wicket-taker in both ODIs and T20Is, and second-highest run-scorer in the latter format. Her figures prove why, if not the best, she is among the nation's crème de la crème.
And she is proud of these figures, proudly claiming “I truly believe that what I have given for my country is enough, and the records speak for themselves,” during an exclusive conversation with The Quint.
Those figures, however, were not enough for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to vacate a place for her in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 squad. The reasoning was plain and simple – she was 18 seconds too slow in the mandatory 2-kilometre run.
Now at the Women’s Premier League (WPL), where she is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dane advocates a desideratum for a ‘middle ground’ – a place where fitness requisitions and talent can co-exist simultaneously.
She tells us "I believe there should be parity in everything. Fitness is a crucial part of cricket, I know this first-hand. But ultimately, you want to win matches for your country. You can have the fittest players of the world, but it’s of no use if they can’t win you a game of cricket. There should be a middle ground. You can always make a fitter cricketer, but you can’t make a cricketer. It’s about finding out where to draw the line."
Whilst she missed out on playing the T20 World Cup on her home soil, her team managed to break the ceiling and make it all the way to the final.
How was the feeling? Dane, as always, does not hold her feelings back.
“I won’t lie, the feeling was bittersweet to be very honest with you. I wanted to be a part of a World Cup-winning squad – not watch the tournament sitting at my house. The girls were the first South African team to play in a final of an ICC event, and obviously, I wanted to be part of it. But then again, I am massively proud of the team and also of the South African people, who rallied behind the girls all throughout the competition,” she tells us.
A prodigy gifted with multi-faceted skill sets, Dane’s journey with the Proteas was a smooth sailing since her ODI debut at the age of 15. Yet, an injury, followed by fitness complications, led to the unceremonious collapse of a seemingly adamantine castle that she had impeccably built – brick by brick, over 13 years.
Following two tumultuous years, the former South African captain advocates for conversations on mental health.
From a sanguine perspective, however, it taught her the importance of mental well-being.
Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk married in 2018.
Here in Mumbai, Dane is accompanied by her dad, who first recognised her talent and made it a point not to let it go unutilised. Besides him, the all-rounder has found another indelible source of support in Marizanne Kapp – her partner since 2018, and national teammate.
“Marizanne has been incredible. She has been my biggest supporter since Day 1, but the last few years have been particularly tough for her. She has cried more than I have, but has brilliantly handled everything, which is a testament to her character and personality,” the Pretoria-born player informs us.
Dane opened up on her frailties, and Marizanne's contributions.
A split second later, she also acknowledges her own frailties, unvarnished as ever before, as she adds “I haven’t made things easy for her. Sometimes you feel the entire world is against you, and you take the anger out on your loved ones. But she has been incredible through all of this. I owe a lot to her.”
Partly owing to the restriction on the number of foreigners in a playing XI, and partly because of the incredibly talented pool of foreigners every team possess in their arsenal, every overseas player is bound to be in a battle for a place against an equally renowned teammate.
Getting picked in the auction surprised the 29-year-old.
Dane, however, is overwhelmed just to be a part of the occasion – something she did not expect during the auction.
"I’m not gonna lie, getting picked up was a shock. I haven’t played much recently, so had thought that I would go unsold. I was nervous ahead of the auction, but decided to throw my name into the hat. When my name came up and they (teams) skipped past me, I told myself ‘Well, at least you tried.’ But then to be picked up RCB, the franchise that I have loved for many, many years, was truly unbelievable," the all-rounder states.
Now that she is here, the narratives have shifted to a plausible ‘the great Dane van Niekerk redemption.’ Not for Dane though, as her predominant aim is to find what she has lost over the last couple of years – that is, a piece of herself
The battle has not concluded, just yet.
