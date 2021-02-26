England Out of WTC Final Race, But Does That Mean India Qualify?

India’s 10-wicket victory over England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad not only gave Virat Kohli’s team a 2-1 lead in the four match Test series, but it’s also helped them take yet another step closer to qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship this summer.
The defeat though has now meant England are out of the race and it’s between India and Australia to bag the second spot in the final, against New Zealand. England needed to record a 3-1 series win against India to make it to the final at the Lord’s, starting 18 June.
New Zealand became the first team to enter the final after Australia pulled out of the tour of South Africa due to COVID-19 and with 70 percentage points, the Kiwis made the cut. While Australia has no more Test matches left, it will be India’s fourth Test against England next week that will give us the line up for the WTC final.
After the third Test at Motera, England now have 64.1 percentage points while India have 71 and Australia have 69.2.
