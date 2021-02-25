Two Days for a Test Win & India One Step Closer to The WTC Final

India, riding on spinners Axar Patel and R. Ashwin’s top performances, took a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series after beating England by 10 wickets in the third session on the second day of the third Test.

The win also helps the hosts take a step closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final that’s this summer.

This is only the second time that a Test match in India has finished inside two days. The first was against Afghanistan in 2018, which was also the first-ever Test for the Afghans. In Test cricket history, this was only the 22nd Test that finished inside two days.