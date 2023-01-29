India vs England Live Score, Women's U19 T20 WC 2023: Final Match at 5:15pm

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Final, India vs England Live Score Updates
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ICC)
India will take on England in the final of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023.
Shafali Verma's girls have won five of their six matches so far in this competition.
England are the only team to have remained unbeaten, having won all of their six matches.
The match will start at 5:15pm.
The Indian U19 women’s team will face the very last challenge in their quest of conquering the world, as they take on England in the final of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023. The fixture will be played out at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.
Shafali Verma’s girls started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over the hosts, before concluding their group stage campaign with massive victories against the United Arab Emirates and Scotland.
The first match of Super 6 is where the spirited youngsters struggled to turn up, as they suffered a 7-wicket defeat against the Aussies. That being said, they did manage to turn the tables with a comfortable victory against Sri Lanka, before running riots in the semi-final, wherein they handed New Zealand an 8-wicket defeat.
The challenge in the final, however, will be more difficult than anything Verma’s team has faced so far, as up against them will be the only team to have remained unbeaten so far in this competition – the young Lionesses.
Led by the mightily talented Grace Scrivens, England won all of their three group stage matches against Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Rwanda, without breaking a sweat. They also brushed aside Ireland and West Indies comfortably in the Super 6 phase.
Australia did manage to pose a real threat in the semi-final, but the English teenagers showcased nerves of steel as they managed to eke out a three-run victory, despite having only a meagre 99 runs to defend.
