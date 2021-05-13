Will Root for Smith If He Becomes Captain Again: Paine

Australia Test captain Tim Paine said that he will be fully supportive of Steve Smith if he goes on to become the team's captain again. Speculation has been rife about Smith returning to the role that he was axed from in the wake of the nefarious 2018 ball-tampering scandal, especially after Australia lost to India 2-1 at home earlier this year under Paine's leadership.
"I think so. Obviously, I don't make that decision but the time I played with Steve as captain he was excellent. Certainly tactically, he is as good as you get," Paine spoke during a function for the Chappell Foundation at the SCG on Wednesday night.
Paine felt that he could resonate with Smith’s naivety when handed the reins of the Australian team, as he himself had been put incharge of proceedings in Tasmania at a very tender age. "He's probably a bit like me when I was at the start of my captaincy journey in Tasmania – he was thrown into a very big role at a very, very young age and he probably wasn't quite ready for it," he said.
"But by the time I came in, he was growing into that role and getting better and better. Then obviously, South Africa events happened, and he's not doing it anymore. I would support him getting that job again," asserted Paine.
Paine expects himself to be retaining captaincy for at least six more Test matches culminating in the Ashes at home and wants to bow out on a high. "At least another six Tests," the skipper added.
"If I feel like the time is right and we've beaten the Poms 5-0, what a way to go out. But it might be a tight series, and we might be chasing 300 on the last day and I'm 100 not out and hit the winning runs – and then I might go again[sic.]," Paine signed off.
