India Was Very Good at Distracting Australia During Tests: Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine said that they were distracted by India's apparent reluctance to play at the Gabba in Brisbane during the 2020/21 Test series, which eventually led to them losing the series 2-1.

The Australian skipped copped a lot of flak after his side went 2-1 against a depleted Indian side which was without captain Virat Kohli after the first Test where they were bundled out for 36, their lowest-ever Test score.

India bounced back, hammering Australia in Melbourne before they sealed a heroic draw in Sydney, denying Australia with some gutsy batting on a Day 5 pitch at the SCG.