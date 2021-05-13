India’s Probable Squad for Limited-Overs Tour to Sri Lanka

If the selectors are in the mood to experiment, there are two promising wild cards in the uncapped Harshal Patel and Chetan Sakariya who were among the best bowlers at the halfway stage this IPL. Discounting the treatment meted out by Ravindra Jadeja, Patel was the star of the show, nabbing 17 wickets in 7 games, including a fifer against MI. Sakariya thinks on his feet and uses his limited resources to maximum advantage. He is a young gun who can be put to the test once before Natarajan returns to the fold.

India’s Predicted Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Jaydev Unadkat, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Harshal Patel



Note: Shreyas Iyer and T Natarajan have not been taken into account because they are recovering from shoulder and knee surgery, respectively.