Celebrate Rishabh Pant by Remembering What He Brings to the Table

"This is one of the biggest moments of my life now," an elated Rishabh Pant said after driving India home to a remarkable series win with his innings of 89* on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia, at Brisbane.

The 23 year old also finished as India's highest run-getter in this series, with 274 runs to his name at an average of 68.50. He had tasted similar success with his batting the last time India toured Australia in 2018-19 and won the series as well.

But this victory was far more special for him, not only because of the way the entire Indian team fought back after the horror-show at Adelaide but also for how he redeemed himself from what he had endured in the last couple of years.