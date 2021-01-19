Kohli, Hardik, Ishant in India Squad for 1st Two England Tests

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were all rewarded for their performances in Australia, having been retained in the squad, while T Natarajan, brought into the Test squad in Australia after a flurry of injuries to the first-choice pacers, has not been included.

Siraj finished the Australia tour with 13 wickets in three Tests, the highest for India, while Thakur picked up seven wickets to go with his crucial half-century in Brisbane.

R Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel are the spinners included in the squad.

The likes of KS Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been named four stand-byes who will be inducted into the squad in case of anyone from the main squad was to be replaced.