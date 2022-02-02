Ahead of 2022 IPL Auction, Chahal Shares His Expectations With R Ashwin

Regarding his expectations, he said they're not very high. Relatively.

"I don't want to say I want [INR] 15 crore or something, eight crore is enough for me."

The spinner's figures are good for RCB, but it becomes even more impressive considering that he has played a large chunk of his IPL matches - 41 out of 114 overall - at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which is famously small and has been a tough ground for bowlers.

"I didn't have much experience [in 2014], and I had watched even very good spinners getting hit at that ground. Then Vettori sir told me, 'This is a small ground, as you know, so you have to go for wickets. If you give 30 runs in four overs, I want one wicket. If you go for 35 runs, I am happy with two wickets. If you go for 40, make sure you get three wickets. So I realised the importance of wickets on that ground," Chahal reminisced his experience at Chinnaswamy.