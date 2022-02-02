Shahrukh, Avesh Among Uncapped Players Likely to Attract Big Bids at IPL Auction

One of the most awaited days in the 2022 cricket calendar is the IPL Mega Auction, on 12 and 13 February. While fans are keen to see how their team is shaping up, cricketers and teams are looking to get the best bargain for themselves.

Every auction, one of the most interesting aspects is how franchises pick their uncapped players to go with the big names on the table. Similarly, IPL Auction in 2022 will also see a keen interest in the uncapped players. And with the addition of two new franchises, several more uncapped players also get added to the IPL bandwagon.

For most of the uncapped players, their selections are based on the scouting that’s done in during the domestic season in India.

Here are some uncapped players who could spark off a bidding war at the IPL Auction.