Shahrukh, Avesh Among Uncapped Players Likely to Attract Big Bids at IPL Auction

Which uncapped player attract the biggest bid?
Image: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint
One of the most awaited days in the 2022 cricket calendar is the IPL Mega Auction, on 12 and 13 February. While fans are keen to see how their team is shaping up, cricketers and teams are looking to get the best bargain for themselves.
Every auction, one of the most interesting aspects is how franchises pick their uncapped players to go with the big names on the table. Similarly, IPL Auction in 2022 will also see a keen interest in the uncapped players. And with the addition of two new franchises, several more uncapped players also get added to the IPL bandwagon.
For most of the uncapped players, their selections are based on the scouting that’s done in during the domestic season in India.
Here are some uncapped players who could spark off a bidding war at the IPL Auction.
Central to Tamil Nadu’s success in the last few years in the Syed Mushtaq Ali has been a certain Shahrukh Khan. A hard hitting middle order batter, he has developed a reputation of being able to score quickly in the later half of the innings, and often clearing the ropes with good effect.
According to Tamil Nadu and India cricketer Dinesh Karthik, his state teammate Shahrukh is a ready made product for the shortest format.
His prowess with the bat has not gone unnoticed and that he can score quickly is something that is highly valued in the IPL. In the mini-auction in 2021, Shahrukh was signed on by Punjab Kings for INR 5.25 crore after coming into the auction at a base price of INR 20 Lakhs.
He’s kept things simple since the last IPL, scoring important runs in the middle-order and helping his state win another title, by dealing in boundaries and sixes. It is highly likely that there will be an intense bidding war for him.
One of the most impressive bowlers in the previous season, Avesh Khan took over the responsibility of leading the attack for the Delhi Capitals and had everyone raving about his abilities. Having finished the season with 24 wickets from 16 games, Avesh was the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament and was one of the main reasons for Delhi making it to the knockouts.
Fast and accurate with good control over his yorker, Avesh is an absolute asset for any team in the IPL. He struck important blows throughout the tournament as Delhi didn’t feel the absence of Anrich Nortje that much.
There’s been talk of him being drafted into the Indian white-ball set-up sooner rather than later, but before that he is surely in line for an impressive deal at the Auction ahead of IPL 2022. After his brilliant season last year, there’s little doubt that he will be one of the most sought-after uncapped bowlers at the Auction.
One of the important players in the Kolkata Knight Riders’ side in the recent years, Nitish Rana was crucial to the team’s turnaround in the previous season. The left handed batter can move around the batting order as well which is undoubtedly useful.
His big-hitting abilities also make him an important addition to the batting, but what also makes him a good get in the IPL is the fact that he can guide an innings through the middle overs as well.
An experienced player in the glitzy world of the IPL, Rana has often proved to be the mainstay for KKR in recent years.
All in all, Rana can be a handy middle-order batter, and is not alien to playing important knocks for his side. He finished the IPL 2021 season as the third highest scorer for KKR, behind Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill and was part of the core of the Indian players in the side.
Another of KKR’s star performers in IPL 2021, Tripathi burst onto the scene in 2017 playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, scoring 391 runs that year as the team made the final. The top order batter however didn’t enjoy his stint at Rajasthan Royals, but at KKR made the number 3 slot his own.
In the previous season, he was one of their best batters, scoring 397 runs from 16 innings to help the team turn their season around and make the playoffs.
His aggressive batting in the middle-overs gave KKR a much-needed impetus in that stage and his superb performance was one of the main reasons why they could make it to the final as well.
He is likely to be one of the most sought after uncapped players in the mega auction. Will the new Super Giants go for him this time?
A mainstay in the current India U-19 men’s squad that is playing the World Cup, Hangargekar could be in demand at the IPL Auction. Raw pace and an ability to hit the deck hard is what makes the young bowler so special and in four games at the World Cup, he’s picked 5 wickets so far, ahead of India’s semi-final.
Hangargekar is known to have good control with the new ball as well and can be a tricky customer to deal with.
What makes his case stronger for a good IPL contract is that he can also tonk the ball a fair distance when he comes into bat. He has the reputation of being the best six hitter in the Indian U-19 squad, and showed off some of that ability with a quick fire 39 off 17 against Ireland in the group stage.
An India U-19 captain who hails from Delhi and is a class right handed batter, now where have we seen that before?
Will he follow the footsteps of a certain Virat Kohli? While that is definitely not a conversation for now, Dhull has led the team from the front in the World Cup, scoring important runs. Unfortunately, he was hit by COVID-19 which kept him away from the games for a while but he started off well with an 82-run knock against a tough South African side.
Assured and classy at the crease, the stylish Dhull could turn out to be one of the most inspired gets of the IPL Auction.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)