Salute the Resilience & Positive Attitude of India U-19 Players: VVS Laxman

While complementing the Indian cricket board for laying emphasis on age-group tournaments, Laxman said the win was special as the boys hadn't played any tournament in the last two years due to the pandemic.



"I think BCCI has to be complemented the number of matches. the number of tournaments, each age group level players get to play, whether it's under 16, whether it's under 19, under 23. But unfortunately, over the last two years, because of COVID. They didn't play any tournament and that's why I think this tournament win is very special," Laxman said.



Laxman termed the win as a learning process in the long journey of a professional cricketer.



"It's important, but I think this is just a learning process, this is just a start of the journey and everyone in this group understands that, because this is all about their development as players as persons, and it's great to see the way they have developed, the way they've evolved over the last couple of months and so it's very exciting times for all of them, but it's just the start of the journey as a cricketer."



Player of the Match, Raj Bawa said that it felt nice to contribute to every win in the tournament, adding that the victory in the final was very special.



"It always feels great to contribute for the team in any match, but in a final it is very special." He said he would like to keep contributing with both the bat and the ball.



"I like to do both (bowl and bat)," he added.

(With IANS Inputs)