'Coach Dravid & Rahane Motivated Me A Lot' Says Shreyas After Ton on Test Debut

India batter Shreyas Iyer insisted that his debut against New Zealand in the first Test at Kanpur was something he didn't expect and had to get into the mindset of playing red-ball cricket. He added that head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Ajinkya Rahane had motivated him to do well before the start of the match.

Iyer made his Test debut memorable by also scoring a century, making 105 runs off 171 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes.

"When I came to Kanpur, I didn't know that I was going to play. Rahul sir and the skipper told me that I was going to play the match. Suddenly, I had to get into this mindset of playing red-ball cricket. The last match I played was almost three years back, which was Irani Trophy (Cup). I took this as an opportunity and a challenge as well because once you play white-ball cricket for so long and then getting back to red-ball cricket and it is a different ball game. So, the mindset has to be set and routine has to be on point," said Iyer in the virtual press conference after day two.