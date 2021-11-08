Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma Can Take Indian Cricket Forward: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is hopeful that the team's drought in ICC events can come to an end during new head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure.The Men in Blue haven't won a major ICC tournament ever since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Gambhir's comments came after the Virat Kohli-led side suffered an early exit from T20 World Cup 2021.

The former cricketer further said that opener Rohit Sharma is the right man to take over as captain of the T20 side. Kohli is leading India in T20Is for the last time on Monday against Namibia.