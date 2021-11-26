Shreyas Iyer Becomes 16th Indian To Score Century on Test Debut

Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on Test Debut. He has entered a list that features Lala Amarnath, AG Kripal Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma among others.

Shreyas completed his ton against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

Iyer scored 105 runs off 171 balls after smashing 2 sixes and 13 boundaries and was dismissed by Tim Southee.