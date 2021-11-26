Coach Amre Lets Out Secret Of Shreyas' Success: Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Poem

Different coaches employ different tactics to motivate their charge. Coach Pravin Amre on Friday revealed that he would read out a popular poem of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, father of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, to motivate Shreyas Iyer while he was awaiting his turn to play Test cricket.

Shreyas scored a strokeful century on Test debut against New Zealand at the Green Park stadium in Kanpur on Friday and became the 16th Indian to achieve that feat.

He resumed his innings on the second day of the match on the overnight score of 75 and completed his maiden century soon after. Watching the live action in Mumbai, Amre was naturally over the moon.