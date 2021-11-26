Shreyas Iyer Becomes 16th Indian To Score Century on Test Debut
Shreyas Iyer scored 105 and was dismissed by Tim Southee.
Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on Test Debut. He has entered a list that features Lala Amarnath, AG Kripal Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma among others.
Shreyas completed his ton against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.
Iyer scored 105 runs off 171 balls after smashing 2 sixes and 13 boundaries and was dismissed by Tim Southee.
Born in Mumbai, Shreyas is the third player from the city after both Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to enter the list and score a hundred on his Test debut.
Iyer has managed to follow the footsteps of cricket legend Gundappa Vishwanath, scoring a hundred on Test debut at Kanpur.
Apart from the 26-year old, Arjan Kripal Singh and Surinder Amarnath are the only two Indians in the list to score hundreds on debut against New Zealand, back in 1955 and 1976 respectively.
The Illustrious list:
Lala Amarnath v England 1933,
Deepak Shodhan v Pakistan 1952,
Arjan Kripal Singh v New Zealand 1955,
Abbas Ali Baig v England 1959,
Hanumant Singh v England 1964,
G Vishwanath v Australia 1969,
Surinder Amarnath v New Zealand 1976,
Mohd Azharuddin England 1984,
Pravin Amre v South Africa 1992,
Sourav Ganguly v England 1996,
Virender Sehwag v South Africa 2001,
Suresh Raina v Sri Lanka 2010,
Shikhar Dhawan v Australia 2013,
Rohit Sharma v West Indies 2013,
Prithvi Shaw v West Indies 2018,
Shreyas Iyer v New Zealand 2021
